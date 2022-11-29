ASML ranks second in the industry as an invincible lithography machine: the real big brother of semiconductor equipment is in the United States

Because of the chip, many people know the lithography machines of companies such as ASML and Canon. However, it is obvious that semiconductor products cannot be processed by a single lithography machine. In fact, the equipment to be deployed is very diverse and complex.

A few days ago, CINNO Research released the revenue ranking of global semiconductor equipment manufacturers in the third quarter.

In the current quarter, the total revenue of the top 10 manufacturers in the industry was US$27.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.6%.

It is reported that in this season, the positions of the top five have not changed.Followed by American Applied Materials (AMAT), Netherlands ASML (ASML), American Lam (LAM), Japan’s Tokyo Electron (Tokyo Electron) and American Kelei.

Among the 6th to 10th place are Advantest of Japan, Screen of Japan, Hitachi High-Tech of Japan, ASMI of the Netherlands and Teradyne of the United States.

It is understood that Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor equipment manufacturer in the world. The semiconductor business can run through almost the entire semiconductor process, including thin film deposition (CVD, PVD, etc.), ion implantation, etching, rapid thermal treatment, chemical mechanical planarization (CMP), measurement testing equipment.