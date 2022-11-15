Home Business ASML’s new generation of high NA EUV lithography machine costs 2.5 billion: Intel and TSMC have ordered–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future
ASML's new generation of high NA EUV lithography machine costs 2.5 billion: Intel and TSMC have ordered

ASML’s new generation of high NA EUV lithography machine costs 2.5 billion: Intel and TSMC have ordered

ASML of the Netherlands is making every effort to develop an epoch-making new lithography machine high-NA EUV equipment.

The so-called high-NA, or high numerical aperture, has been raised from the current 0.33 to 0.55, allowing for tighter circuit patterns (2nm and below) and higher production efficiency.

In Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday, ASML CEO Peter Wennink revealed, according to elec,The single cost of the high NA EUV lithography system will be between 300 million and 350 million euros, or about 2.195 billion to 2.561 billion yuan.

This is about twice as expensive as the dual-stage EUV lithography machine that ASML is currently selling. It has been joked before that an EUV lithography system is equivalent to an F22/35 fighter.

However, Intel previously stated that it was the first customer to place an order in the world, and TSMC also followed up, while Samsung and SK Hynix have not yet made a statement.

According to ASML, the high NA EUV lithography machine will be put into use in 2024, with an estimated annual production capacity of about 20 units. The company also expects its revenue to double by 2025.

