【asphalt】

logic:Last Friday, the closing price of the main bitumen futures contract BU2306 was 3772 yuan/ton, a decrease of 13 yuan/ton or 0.34% from the settlement price of the previous trading day. On the supply side, according to data from the Steel Union, as of February 22, the domestic asphalt weekly operating rate was 30%, an increase of 0.3 percentage points from the previous week; in terms of inventory, as of February 21, the domestic asphalt social inventory was 533,000 tons , an increase of 51,000 tons, or 10.58%, from the previous week; corporate inventories were 663,000 tons, a decrease of 20,000 tons, or 2.93%, from the previous week.

It is not the peak season for bitumen consumption at present, the supply and demand of the domestic bitumen market are both weak, and the pressure on both ends of the supply and demand is limited.

On the disk, the futures price fluctuated and fell after touching the pressure around the 4000 mark at the beginning of the month, and the center of gravity of crude oil prices has recently moved down, and the support of the asphalt cost side has weakened. It is expected that the short-term will still be weak.

Trend view:It is recommended to wait and see.

【Glass】

logic:Last Friday, the closing price of FG2305, the main glass futures contract, was 1524 yuan/ton, down 26 yuan/ton or 1.68% from the settlement price of the previous trading day. The spot price of Shahe float glass (large slab) is 1610 yuan/ton (tax included), down 10 yuan/ton from the previous trading day.

The production capacity of float glass decreased slightly compared with the previous year, but the inventory increased by about 1 times, mainly due to the extremely weak demand for glass. In 2023, favorable real estate policies will be introduced frequently, but it will take at least half a year to spread to glass, so the inflection point of glass inventory has not yet arrived. The market has always had high expectations for glass, coupled with the long-term loss of glass production, which restricts the downside of glass.

Similarly, the status quo of weak glass demand and high inventory has restricted the recent rise of glass and will lead to a further decline in glass.

On the whole, glass may be dominated by shocks in the near future. Medium and long-term customers can choose to wait and see. If the market drops sharply, they may place long orders around 1400 and hold them in the medium and long term.

Trend view:It is recommended to do more on dips.

