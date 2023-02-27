Home Business Asphalt cost side support weakens, glass continues to fluctuate lower | Glass_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Asphalt cost side support weakens, glass continues to fluctuate lower | Glass_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Asphalt cost side support weakens, glass continues to fluctuate lower | Glass_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Source: Huachuang Futures Author: Huachuang Futures

Research report text

asphalt

logic:Last Friday, the closing price of the main bitumen futures contract BU2306 was 3772 yuan/ton, a decrease of 13 yuan/ton or 0.34% from the settlement price of the previous trading day. On the supply side, according to data from the Steel Union, as of February 22, the domestic asphalt weekly operating rate was 30%, an increase of 0.3 percentage points from the previous week; in terms of inventory, as of February 21, the domestic asphalt social inventory was 533,000 tons , an increase of 51,000 tons, or 10.58%, from the previous week; corporate inventories were 663,000 tons, a decrease of 20,000 tons, or 2.93%, from the previous week.

It is not the peak season for bitumen consumption at present, the supply and demand of the domestic bitumen market are both weak, and the pressure on both ends of the supply and demand is limited.

On the disk, the futures price fluctuated and fell after touching the pressure around the 4000 mark at the beginning of the month, and the center of gravity of crude oil prices has recently moved down, and the support of the asphalt cost side has weakened. It is expected that the short-term will still be weak.

Trend view:It is recommended to wait and see.

Glass

logic:Last Friday, the closing price of FG2305, the main glass futures contract, was 1524 yuan/ton, down 26 yuan/ton or 1.68% from the settlement price of the previous trading day. The spot price of Shahe float glass (large slab) is 1610 yuan/ton (tax included), down 10 yuan/ton from the previous trading day.

See also  Lange futures current closing report: thread futures show weak and fluctuating market demand | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

The production capacity of float glass decreased slightly compared with the previous year, but the inventory increased by about 1 times, mainly due to the extremely weak demand for glass. In 2023, favorable real estate policies will be introduced frequently, but it will take at least half a year to spread to glass, so the inflection point of glass inventory has not yet arrived. The market has always had high expectations for glass, coupled with the long-term loss of glass production, which restricts the downside of glass.

Similarly, the status quo of weak glass demand and high inventory has restricted the recent rise of glass and will lead to a further decline in glass.

On the whole, glass may be dominated by shocks in the near future. Medium and long-term customers can choose to wait and see. If the market drops sharply, they may place long orders around 1400 and hold them in the medium and long term.

Trend view:It is recommended to do more on dips.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed


Sina Statement: This news is reproduced from Sina’s cooperative media. Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, which does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  Big Company Morning Post | Tencent and NetEase responded to interviews and Zhihu apologized for eating mooncakes and bad stomach_Hago

You may also like

Alarm from Confcommercio: it lost 100,000 businesses in...

Consumer confidence recovering, business confidence stable

Increase in pensions, here’s who gets it and...

Officina Stellare, contract with Argotec for 3.3 million

Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 27th. Fears about inflation...

Pd, from the break with Conte to the...

Borsa Milano, the shares to buy today 27...

The realization of Ukraine’s European aspiration

Huaxing Capital confirms that Bao Fan, the chairman...

From Grillo to Renzi, Schelin’s victory is a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy