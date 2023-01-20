







yesterday,asphaltThe 2306 contract showed a trend of shrinking and reducing positions, and closing up sharply. In the intraday session, the center of gravity of futures prices moved up sharply to around 3880 yuan/ton, and closed up sharply by 2.13% to 3877 yuan/ton. The bitumen futures 2306 contract slightly reduced its position by 6494 lots to 335965 lots, a decrease of 1.90%.

According to the data of the top 20 seats of the exchange, the position of asphalt futures 2306 contracts showed a trend of both long and short decreases. Among them, the bulls reduced their positions by 918 to 217,437; the shorts reduced their positions by 4,284 to 223,743. Since the total number of short positions reduced by the main short sellers far exceeded the total number of long orders reduced by the main bulls, the net short position shrank to 6306 lots.

Specifically, among the top 20 bulls, 11 have reduced their long positions. Among them, there are 2 companies that have reduced their holdings by more than 1,000 lots, namely Zhongtai Futures Seats and Haizheng Futures Seats, with a significant reduction of 1,740 lots and 1,283 lots respectively. In addition, there are 8 companies that have reduced their holdings between 100 lots and 1,000 lots, namely Zheshang Futures Seats, Orient Securities Futures Seats, SDIC Anxin Futures Seats, Baocheng Futures Seats, Haitong Futures Seats, Guangzhou Futures Seats, and Founder Mid-term Futures Seats. Seats and Guoyuan futures seats were reduced by 262 lots, 242 lots, 305 lots, 341 lots, 322 lots, 111 lots, 560 lots and 213 lots respectively. The remaining 1 seat reduced the number of holdings to less than 100 lots.

Among the top 20 short positions, 13 have reduced short positions. Among them, there are 2 companies that have reduced their holdings by more than 1,000 lots, namely Orient Securities Futures Seats and Guotai Junan Futures Seats, with a significant reduction of 2,177 hands and 1,396 hands respectively. In addition, there are 4 companies that reduced their holdings between 100 lots and 1,000 lots, namely Zhongtai Futures Seats, Yongan Futures Seats, Caixin Futures Seats, and Haitong Futures Seats, respectively reducing 782, 317, 278, and 260 hands . The remaining 7 seats reduced their holdings to less than 100 lots.

The picture shows the position changes of the asphalt 2306 contract long and short positions of the top 20 seats

It is worth noting that two of the top 20 positions in the long-short ranking list of the day performed long-short operations. The Galaxy Futures seat increased its holdings of 172 empty orders while reducing its holdings of 61 long orders, and the Founder Mid-term seat increased its holdings of 105 hands of empty orders while reducing its holdings of 560 hands of long orders. This shows that the above-mentioned seats lack confidence in the continued rise of futures prices in the market outlook, and they backhandedly placed empty orders.

There are also 2 seats that take multiple flips. The Guotai Junan Futures seat increased its holdings by 1,270 lots while reducing its holdings of 1,396 empty orders, and the seat of Yongan Zheshang Futures increased its holdings of 356 lots while reducing its holdings of 317 empty orders. This shows that the above-mentioned seats believe that there is room for future prices to continue to rise in the market outlook.

Yesterday, among the top 20 positions in the asphalt futures 2306 contract long-short list, as the total number of short positions reduced by the main short sellers far exceeded the total number of long positions reduced by the main long positions, the net short position shrank to 6306 lots, indicating that the main short position has weakened. . As a result, it is expected that the asphalt futures 2306 contract in the market outlook is expected to maintain a strong oscillation trend.(Author unit: Baocheng Futures)

