The milestone of 50 stations

With the next two activations, already available in the next few days, Autostrade per l’Italia reaches the milestone of 50 high-power stations for recharging electric vehicles along the network managed by the company. The infrastructure electrification project is part of ASPI’s broader investment programme, developed in the name of increasingly sustainable and innovative mobility. This step marks an important step in the wake of the process started with Free to X, an Aspi Group company: thanks to this result, the average distance between one recharging area and another approaches the goal of 50 kilometers of interdistance between areas of service, as required by European standards.

In addition to the 50 stations already operational, Free to X has completed work on another 20 along the network, while 10 are undergoing construction. Autostrade per l’Italia has also launched activities for the assignment of high-power recharging services for the remaining service areas not included in the Free to X plan, which other operators will be able to access, aiming at coverage of the entire licensed network.

Tomasi’s words

“We are extremely proud to be among the main interpreters of the energy transition and sustainable mobility in Italy” said Roberto Tomasi, CEO of Autostrade per l’Italia. “Through the motorway network electrification plan, we want to give a concrete response to the challenge of the sustainability revolution, in the face of a rapidly growing market – that of full electric vehicles. The motorway is therefore increasingly becoming a central infrastructure for the development of the country in the name of technology and innovation, creating benefits in terms of employment and economics”.