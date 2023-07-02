Title: National Theme ETFs in US Stocks Showcase Impressive First Half Performance

In the first half of 2023, the global stock market witnessed varying degrees of growth and volatility. To evaluate the performance of different capital markets, investors sought guidance from a wide array of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) representing various countries. SeekingAlpha, the world‘s largest investment community, recently unveiled the top-performing national/regional ETFs during this period.

Surprisingly, the national ETFs representing Greece, Nigeria, and Argentina secured the top three spots in terms of return rates. These three ETFs, which are also the only Nasdaq 100 index-supported AI-driven theme products in the world, recorded an impressive growth rate of 38% in just six months.

Several European countries also experienced considerable growth, with their theme ETFs achieving a 15%-20% increase. Additionally, Asian-themed ETFs, including China, South Korea, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia, witnessed a growth rate of approximately 10%.

However, it is crucial to note that although the US stock market displayed overall growth, the difference in returns among individual stocks was significant. Apart from technology stocks, most individual stocks were unable to outperform popular products such as the SPY (SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF) and QQQ (Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF). This highlights the dominance of a few large companies driving the market.

Below is the table showcasing the top 30 national theme ETFs’ growth ranking of US stocks in the first half of the year:

Now, let’s delve into the stories behind these impressive performances.

The Greek national ETF emerged as a top performer due to the country’s economic turnaround after years of grappling with the debt crisis. Under the leadership of the New Democratic Party government, Greece has made significant improvements in its bureaucratic and corporate systems. The repayment of IMF loans, declining debt-to-GDP ratio, and consistent growth in employment rates, deposits, consumption, and corporate income have contributed to its positive momentum. The recent general election, where the New Democratic Party secured more than 40% of the votes, further cemented Greece’s economic success.

Nigeria and Argentina, on the other hand, face economic uncertainty. Nigeria’s inflation rate has been steadily rising, surpassing 20% in the past two years. Argentina, too, has been grappling with soaring inflation, currently standing at an astonishing 100%. Despite the challenges, both markets have shown some fundamental support. Nigeria’s new president, Bora Tiinub, has promised to address concerns related to multiple taxes and anti-investment obstacles. Similarly, Mexico’s proximity to the United States has allowed it to benefit from the Biden administration’s industrial chain policies, resulting in economic recovery and growth.

In Europe, traditional “value stocks,” primarily in the finance sector, experienced a surge due to the trend of interest rate hikes. Additionally, events like the rise of French luxury goods giants contributed to record-high stock indexes in many European markets.

The Asian market, particularly South Korea and Vietnam, witnessed significant growth driven by AI and semiconductor concepts, as well as multiple interest rate cuts by the Bank of Vietnam, leading to improved liquidity.

Even the A-share market in China, known for its focus on US stocks, has benefitted from the performance of QDII funds. Nasdaq-related ETFs dominated the top 20 funds by income, allowing A-share investors to reap substantial rewards.

While the first half of 2023 showcased an impressive performance in national theme ETFs, investors must exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions. As with all investments, there are risks involved, and market conditions can change rapidly.

Disclaimer: This article is published by Financial Associated Press and does not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to make investment decisions at their own risk and discretion.

Article Source: Financial Associated Press

