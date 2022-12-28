Home Business Asset management: in November, assets stood at 2,260 billion (+2.4%)
Business

by admin
November was a month to frame for the assets of the Italian asset management market, settling at 2,260 billion euros. The positive market effect, quantified by the Assogestioni Research Department at +2.4% was mainly the positive influence on volumes. Net inflows amounted to +268 million euro in the month.

U-turn for open-ended funds which are back in positive territory, raising 231 million euros in the month.

