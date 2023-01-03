Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

Global asset managers face a long-delayed reckoning in 2023, with falling assets forcing them to cut costs and make tough decisions about where to invest for growth.

After a record-breaking 2021, revenues across the industry fell last year as markets fell in almost every asset class, hitting management and performance fees. Total assets in U.S. mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) fell 17% from the start of 2022 through the end of October, according to the latest data from the Investment Company Institute.

At the same time, most fund managers are under pressure to raise capital to upgrade technology and win new clients. So they are squeezing staffing costs by freezing hiring and cutting bonuses in an attempt to avoid mass layoffs. Consultants also reported a sharp increase in requests for advice on “efficiency”.

“There’s a lot of complacency. A lot of players really need to get together now,” said Markus Habbel, a partner at Bain who focuses on the sector. “If you don’t have scale, it becomes more difficult.”

While the initial reaction to the market turmoil of the past year has been dominated by general austerity measures and small sweeping cuts, industry analysts predict that the year ahead will require more strategic decisions.

“They will be tempted to cut everything a little bit. But it won’t really change the situation,” says Julia Hobart, partner in wealth and asset management at Oliver Wyman. “Managers need to decide what they focus on and what they don’t. Significant structural changes are needed to reduce the cost of doing business.”

Jeremy Taylor, head of UK operations at Lazard Asset Management, added: “What do asset managers do when revenues fall? They tend to do less of what they have done in the past three to five years. Things that didn’t work out in the middle of the year, and looking more closely at the things that didn’t grow…they’re not giving away products of any size.”

Indeed, stronger asset managers are hungry for yield while weaker competitors are cutting. Patrick Thomson, chief executive of JPMorgan Asset Management’s European business, said: “We continue to invest through market cycles in long-running trends that are our strategic priorities, including sustainable investing, Alternative investments, active management and traded funds. If you invest heavily in these trends in a downturn, it puts you in a position where others may have to cut back.”

Many asset managers hope bond funds, which have seen sharp price falls and massive outflows as interest rates rise, will start to recover in 2023. “It’s a mixed bag for asset managers because you’re going to see money coming out of other, higher-margin assets,” said Tom Mills, securities analyst at boutique bank Jefferies. Classes flowed to lower margin fixed income products.”

Some asset managers also expect the downturn to accelerate clients’ shift away from traditional mutual funds and brokerage accounts to newer investing methods, including ETFs, separately managed accounts and model portfolios.

“Whenever there’s a super turmoil in the market, people are going to make big changes to their portfolios. That’s when people are doing maintenance deferrals,” said Martin Small, head of BlackRock’s U.S. wealth advisory practice and soon-to-be chief financial officer. (Martin Small) said. “In the U.S. retail market, people are moving from brokerage accounts to fee-based advice, which means more model portfolios and ETFs.”

Asset managers bought providers specializing in private markets and alternative investments in 2021 and early 2022, but deals largely dried up amid the market turmoil. Shares in the sector have fallen sharply: The S&P Composite 1500 Asset Managers index has lost 23% since the start of the year. Sellers are unwilling to accept such prices, and potential buyers are unwilling to pay more.

According to Philipp Koch, head of McKinsey’s European asset management practice, continued cost pressures could change this calculation, especially in the second half of 2023. He said: “Some players may decide that their business models are no longer sustainable and consider more creative integration and M&A solutions. Most asset managers are buy-side … there are very few sellers – this may be the case Change.”

For some veteran players, the pressure can be too much. “Whenever there is a downturn, if it is a severe downturn, the weaker Participants are eliminated. That’s normal.”