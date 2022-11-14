In Piazza Affari, the Assicurazioni Generali stock moved up by almost 1% and now stands at € 17 per share. Today Ass Generali announced that in the period from 7 November 2022 to 11 November 2022 the company purchased no. 1,599,285 treasury shares at the weighted average price of € 16.40, for a total value of € 26,221,153.37.

Following the purchases made, as of 11 November 2022 the company and its subsidiaries hold no. 34,623,349 treasury shares, equal to 2.18% of the share capital.

The purchase of own shares follows what was communicated last August 2 regarding the start of the program for the purchase of own shares (buyback) for the purpose of their cancellation.