Assicurazioni Generali: over 1.5 million treasury shares purchased between 22 and 26 August

Assicurazioni Generali purchased 1,571,684 treasury shares between 22 and 26 August 2022 at the weighted average price of € 14.97, for a total value of € 23,531,242.18.

The purchase of treasury shares follows what was communicated last August 2 regarding the start of the buyback program for the purpose of their cancellation, in execution of the resolution of the shareholders’ meeting of April 29, 2022.

Following the purchases made, as of August 26, 2022 the company and its subsidiaries hold 11,848,244 treasury shares, equal to 0.75% of the share capital.

