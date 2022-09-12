Assicurazioni Generali purchased on the Euronext Milan market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana, in the period from 5 September 2022 to 9 September 2022 a total of 1,986,695 treasury shares at the weighted average price of € 14.67, for a total value of 29,154. .449.46 euros. The purchase of treasury shares follows what was communicated last August 2 regarding the start of the buyback program for the purpose of their cancellation, in execution of the resolution of the Shareholders’ Meeting of April 29, 2022 .

As of 9 September 2022, Generali and its subsidiaries hold no. 16,398,886 treasury shares, equal to 1.03% of the share capital.