Business

The treasury share purchase program of Assicurazioni Generali continues, which is currently down 0.97% in Piazza Affari, thus standing at 16.7 euros per share. In particular, today the company communicated that in the period between 21 and 25 November, n. 1,635,017 treasury shares at the weighted average price of 17.01 euros, for a total value of 27,817,039.56 euros.

Following the purchases made, as of 25 November, the company and its subsidiaries hold n. 37,963,366 treasury shares, equal to 2.39% of the share capital.

We remind you that the transaction in question for the purchase of treasury shares for the purpose of their cancellation refers to what was communicated to the public on 2 August last.

