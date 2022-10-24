Today Assicurazioni Generali announced that in the period from 17 October 2022 to 21 October 2022 it has repurchased no. 1,089,265 treasury shares at the weighted average price of € 14.48, for a total value of € 15,777,759.95.

The purchase of treasury shares in progress follows what was communicated on 2 August and the buyback in progress provides for the cancellation of the repurchased shares.

Following the purchases made, as of 21 October 2022 the Company and its subsidiaries hold 30,750,208 treasury shares, equal to 1.94% of the share capital.