Assimoco Sì Cresce Sereno: Reviews and Opinions. Is it worth it?

You’ve heard of Assimoco Sì Grows Serenethe single premium mixed insurance offered by Assimochus which allows you to secure your savings and invest in separate management?

If your consultant has proposed this contract to you, or if you are interested in investments and you would like to know more, know that you are in the right place because today we will analyze all the characteristics of the policy.

Assimochus: a presentation

Before proceeding with the analysis of the policy, I usually introduce you to the institute that offers the product.

Assimochus was founded in 1978 and is the first Italian insurance company to have acquired the status of benefit company, as well as the first certified B corp.

Their aim is to do business and create a positive impact on people, society and the territory.

They carry out insurance activity in a territorial logic, in which different partners are integrated in a harmonious and cohesive way with the aim of generating fair and sustainable well-being for families, small and medium-sized enterprises and third sector bodies in the area.

It’s a company solid and consolidated, capable of offering trust to all its customers.

The investment takes place in separate management

SìCresce Sereno is aimed at those who want to invest and at the same time obtain the protection of the invested capital, securing their savings.

The savings that you decide to pay into the policy will be invested in the historical separate management of Assimoco, i.e PREVICRA.

But what does it mean that the savings will be invested in separate management?

In concrete terms, it means that your money will be invested in a relatively safe fund, capable of not allowing you to risk too much but, at the same time, allowing you to obtain returns.

Of course, we are talking about low returns because, as you well know, nothing ventured, nothing gained!

To obtain high returns you must be aware that you will have to invest in much riskier instruments, because greater risks also correspond to greater returns.

The separate management it is a suitable investment for those who do not feel like risking too much, for those who want the capital guarantee and for those who perhaps are not very familiar with the financial markets.

Assimoco Sì Cresce Sereno: here are the characteristics

It’s a’insurance designed for those who are looking for protection of invested capital and at the same time want to secure their savings.

The investment is made in separate management, as we saw before, so it is able to guarantee the capital and not make you risk too much.

Let’s see what the two are performance:

In case of life: If the insured is alive at the expiry of the contract, the beneficiaries will receive the insured capital up to the expiry date. Furthermore, the benefit cannot be less than the invested capital net of partial redemptions made;

In case of death: if the insured person dies before the expiry of the contract, the beneficiaries will have the right to receive the insured capital up to the date of his death. Also in this case the performance cannot be less than the invested capital net of partial redemptions made.

This contract also offers the possibility of activating a annual coupon.

In fact, when you sign the contract you will be able to request the activation of an annual coupon: this option cannot be changed during the duration of the contract.

Payment of the premium

The contract provides for the payment of a single initial premium and furthermore, no additional payments are foreseen.

The premium can be paid by bank transfer or by other means of payment permitted by law.

It is important to know that there are also limits to the premium.

L’minimum amount in fact, the prize must be €5,000, while themaximum amount it could be €1,000,000.

Who is the contract addressed to?

The policy is aimed at those who wish to invest in the medium or long term and can choose between a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 30 years.

The product is designed for those who have insurance needs in the investment area.

What is the level of risk?

Il risk level for this policy it is equal to 2 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7: we are in the low risk level.

What does it mean? It means that it is very unlikely that poor market conditions will affect Assimoco’s ability to pay you what you owe.

I remind you that the risk indicator assumes that the product is maintained for 8 years.

What are the costs of Assimoco SìCresce Sereno?

As for the costs there is one important thing that I advise you: I advise you to carefully read the KID to find out what costs you will have to bear if you disinvest early or even to better understand the costs that will impact your returns.

We start from the assumption that the detention period recommended is 8 years.

The one-off costs are i entry costs eh exit costs: entry costs amount to 1.10% of the premium paid upon signing up, with a minimum of €100.

The exit costs, however, will have a different percentage depending on the years in which you decide to exit the investment.

I current costs instead they are based on management commissions, which amount to 1.15%, which is in fact the commission withheld annually from the performance of the separate management.

The management fees they are the commissions you owe to the manager who takes care of your investment and which obviously refers to managed savings.

Revoke, withdraw and terminate the contract

It is not possible revoke the proposalwhile instead you will be able to withdraw from the contract within 30 days from the time this is concluded.

Assimoco will take the trouble to reimburse you upon delivery of the original policy and appendices, the premium paid net of issuing costs which are equal to €100.

Since the policy does not provide for the payment of premiums subsequent to the initial one, there is no provision termination of the contract.

Redeem the contract

You will be able to redeem the policy totally or partially, provided that at least one year has passed from the effective date.

The value di total redemption is equal to the adjusted insured capital up to the date of request.

Furthermore, total redemption is also provided following total and permanent disability, provided that it is greater than 65% following an accident or illness and that the policyholder is no more than 75 years old at the time of recognition of the state of disability.

It is also possible to carry out the partial redemption if the amount redeemed is not less than €1,000 and provided that an amount of not less than €5,000 remains invested after the partial redemption.

It is good that you know that you have to pay redemption costs, which vary based on the year of request of the contract.

If you request the contract:

for the entire second year: 1.50%; for the entire third year: 1.25%; for the entire fourth year: 1%; for the entire fifth year: 0.75%.

Starting from the sixth year however there is a fixed cost of €20 to bear.

The payment of the coupon, however, has a fixed cost of €3.

The tax regime

The premium that is paid on the contract is not burdened by any type of tax and is not deductible from personal income tax.

Furthermore, following the death of the insured, the benefit due from Assimoco Vita is exempt from tax successions.

Affari Miei’s opinions on Assimoco SìCresce Sereno

Now that we’ve seen all the characteristics of the contract we can move on to the conclusions and try to understand whether it is a convenient investment or not.

What I will tell you is a general discussion because I cannot tell you specifically whether this product is worth it or not; I don’t know your personal and financial situation and above all we should do a more in-depth analysis.

My general point refers to insurance: this product, like others, invests in separate management and is therefore classified in world of safe investments.

Be careful though because, given that it is a safe investment, it is obvious that you cannot expect exciting returns.

This is why I can show you due alternative:

Personally I am a independent investor and I prefer passively managed instruments, which are ETFs.

If you want to learn more you can read here.

