Association of municipalities warns of failure of heat transition | free press

“Well meant, but badly done”: The managing director of the Association of Towns and Municipalities pleads for less hectic and more realism. Municipal buildings should also come into focus.

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities warned that the energy and heat transition would fail. Politicians must act less hectic and more realistic, especially when it comes to the heat transition, said the managing director Gerd Landsberg the newspapers of the Funke media group.

“The planned building energy law is well intentioned, but badly done,” he continued. People were afraid for theirs property, felt pressured and feared that they would not be able to finance the necessary changes. “Instead of climate desire, climate frustration arises – and with it the risk of losing the necessary acceptance of the population.”

Landsberg called for the possible services of municipalities with their 180,000 buildings – such as schools, daycare centers, sports halls and town halls – to be given more weight in the heat transition. “More than 165,000 properties are currently still heated with gas or oil,” he said. “Anyone who starts here can achieve a lot for the climate in a short time.”

Habeck wants to revise the law

That Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) are now signaling a willingness to compromise on the heating law Landsberg as a good sign. However, there is no way around a fundamental revision.

After a heated argument in the traffic light coalition the prospect of revising the plans for a switch to heating with renewable energies at some points. “I want to make the law better,” he told the Funke newspapers. Accordingly, Habeck is scheduled to meet with deputies from the parliamentary groups this Tuesday SPDGreen and FDP planned.

The previous legislative plans aim to ensure that from next year every newly installed heating system must be operated with at least 65 percent green energy. Alternative can also be converted to climate-neutral heat from a heating network. (dpa)