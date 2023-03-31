(Image source: @ Adobe Stock | keck. KG)

Berlin – Medium-sized eco(nomy) activists from the area of ​​the nationally active business association Bund der Selbstständige Deutschland eV (BDS-D) have sensationally uncovered what some have long suspected: language robots based on artificial intelligence have been in politics for decades in use, but were kept top secret. “It has finally been clarified how politicians manage time and again to say virtually nothing with perfectly formed language, great empty phrases and catchy phrases,” explains the Secretary General of the BDS-D, Andreas Keck.

“The really amazing thing is how long it could be kept secret,” adds mib president and future developer Dipl.-Ing. university Eur. Ing. Ingolf F. Brauner. However, the explanation is simple: all parties use such systems and the actual control authority, the press, has also found this technology very popular. The AI ​​is smart enough not to embarrass itself, which has made the interdependence of politicians and journalists evolve to automated perfection. Some readers and voters noticed that the content, logic and sometimes the facts were not always taken very precisely, but this was mostly ignored, since texts generated by AI often seem smarter than self-imagined messages.

The research has shown that the more politicians take part in talk shows and press appointments, the faster the step from thinking for themselves to using artificial intelligence. The young politician is usually still dependent on his own thinking, but as the party career progresses, the AI ​​component takes up more and more space. A particularly perfidious variety of political AI robotics is ideologically based AI, which robs the user of all common sense as it spreads. It is interesting that the political AI also appears in the form of swarm AI, with the result that meaningless statements are quickly adopted and passed on by the groups close to the respective party without further consideration.

Brauner and Keck are hoping for the next AI update to be made available to all parties. The partially existing connection with self-intelligence will then finally be a thing of the past, but well-informed user groups have been pierced through that with the AI ​​version 2.0, which will be released on April 1, 2023, smart, far-sighted and courageous politics should also be possible.

This press release is sent out with a wink on April 1, 2023 by the Association of Self-Employed Germany eV, German Mittelstand eV and mib – Mittelstand in Bayern eV.

Association of the self-employed | We do.

Many thousands of small and medium-sized companies are organized in regional and national business associations. The central task of the BDS Germany is the national and European political representation of the interests of all companies organized here, such as: Association of Self-employed / German Trade Association eV Landesverband Hamburg | Federation of Self-Employed / German Trade Association eV Landesverband Mecklenburg-Vorpommern | Federation of Independent State Associations of Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland eV | Association of Self-employed / German Trade Association eV State Association of Saxony | Federation of Independent State Association Schleswig-Holstein eV | mib – Mittelstand in Bayern association of self-employed and medium-sized entrepreneurs eV | Federation of Self-employed and Freelancers State Association Berlin / Brandenburg eV | Association of Self-employed / German Trade Association State Association of Saxony-Anhalt eV | Association of Self-employed – Trade Association Thuringia eV | German Mittelstand eV

