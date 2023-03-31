Home Business Association of the self-employed reveals: AI like ChatGPT has been used in politics for decades
Business

Association of the self-employed reveals: AI like ChatGPT has been used in politics for decades

by admin
Association of the self-employed reveals: AI like ChatGPT has been used in politics for decades

(Image source: @ Adobe Stock | keck. KG)

Berlin – Medium-sized eco(nomy) activists from the area of ​​the nationally active business association Bund der Selbstständige Deutschland eV (BDS-D) have sensationally uncovered what some have long suspected: language robots based on artificial intelligence have been in politics for decades in use, but were kept top secret. “It has finally been clarified how politicians manage time and again to say virtually nothing with perfectly formed language, great empty phrases and catchy phrases,” explains the Secretary General of the BDS-D, Andreas Keck.

“The really amazing thing is how long it could be kept secret,” adds mib president and future developer Dipl.-Ing. university Eur. Ing. Ingolf F. Brauner. However, the explanation is simple: all parties use such systems and the actual control authority, the press, has also found this technology very popular. The AI ​​is smart enough not to embarrass itself, which has made the interdependence of politicians and journalists evolve to automated perfection. Some readers and voters noticed that the content, logic and sometimes the facts were not always taken very precisely, but this was mostly ignored, since texts generated by AI often seem smarter than self-imagined messages.

The research has shown that the more politicians take part in talk shows and press appointments, the faster the step from thinking for themselves to using artificial intelligence. The young politician is usually still dependent on his own thinking, but as the party career progresses, the AI ​​component takes up more and more space. A particularly perfidious variety of political AI robotics is ideologically based AI, which robs the user of all common sense as it spreads. It is interesting that the political AI also appears in the form of swarm AI, with the result that meaningless statements are quickly adopted and passed on by the groups close to the respective party without further consideration.

See also  Yellen scares the markets, interest rate risk KOs the Nasdaq. Piazza Affari derails with Ferrari at -8%, only oil stocks are saved

Brauner and Keck are hoping for the next AI update to be made available to all parties. The partially existing connection with self-intelligence will then finally be a thing of the past, but well-informed user groups have been pierced through that with the AI ​​version 2.0, which will be released on April 1, 2023, smart, far-sighted and courageous politics should also be possible.

This press release is sent out with a wink on April 1, 2023 by the Association of Self-Employed Germany eV, German Mittelstand eV and mib – Mittelstand in Bayern eV.

Image Source: @ Adobe Stock | bold. KG

Association of the self-employed | We do.

Many thousands of small and medium-sized companies are organized in regional and national business associations. The central task of the BDS Germany is the national and European political representation of the interests of all companies organized here, such as: Association of Self-employed / German Trade Association eV Landesverband Hamburg | Federation of Self-Employed / German Trade Association eV Landesverband Mecklenburg-Vorpommern | Federation of Independent State Associations of Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland eV | Association of Self-employed / German Trade Association eV State Association of Saxony | Federation of Independent State Association Schleswig-Holstein eV | mib – Mittelstand in Bayern association of self-employed and medium-sized entrepreneurs eV | Federation of Self-employed and Freelancers State Association Berlin / Brandenburg eV | Association of Self-employed / German Trade Association State Association of Saxony-Anhalt eV | Association of Self-employed – Trade Association Thuringia eV | German Mittelstand eV

company contact
Association of self-employed Germany eV
Liliana Gatterer
At Weidendamm 1A
10117 Berlin
03072625670
37bd663e1b53557d10383c6ac4d4e9cd54e0a1c6

Press contact
Association of self-employed Germany eV
Alexander Gehres
At Weidendamm 1A
10117 Berlin
03072625670
37bd663e1b53557d10383c6ac4d4e9cd54e0a1c6

See also  Petrol skyrocketing, 15 models with low consumption

You may also like

noz.de – maintenance work

Mattarella meets Meloni to talk about bills, migrants...

Return of bonds – yield killer or sensible...

Unicredit, Padoan at the meeting: “In 2022 results...

You can’t create peace that way

Covid, “the vaccine limits freedoms”: military reinstated. THE...

Villeroy (ECB): “Still way to go in rate...

The watch fair in Geneva is the new...

Granarolo, capital increase of 160 million. National Strategic...

IMF spring meeting

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy