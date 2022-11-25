Home Business Assogestioni: assets rose by 0.5% to 2,206 billion in October
Business

Assogestioni: assets rose by 0.5% to 2,206 billion in October

by admin
Assogestioni: assets rose by 0.5% to 2,206 billion in October

October to be framed for the asset management industry which, according to the usual monthly map of Assogestioni, marks 2,206 billion euros, benefiting from a positive market effect, quantified by the Office

Assogestioni studios up 0.5%.

In detail, net inflows amounted to +967 million euro in the month, mainly supported by the +2.6 billion euro recorded by portfolio management, of which 2.47 billion euro relating to institutional management.

See also  China's first corporate ESG disclosure standard will take effect on June 1. Listed companies of central enterprises will cover full ESG disclosure in 2023_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Credit Suisse Alert: Rich Clients Fleeing Wealth Management....

Flash Markets – 25.11.2022 – FinanzaOnline

Binance CEO CZ Prepares $1 Billion Crypto Industry...

The six major banks signed contracts with high-quality...

Rates Turkey, central bank hostage to Erdogan announces...

Guolian shares opened with a one-word limit down,...

Warren Buffett: the stock he has held in...

Short-term Btp auction: yield still decreasing for the...

Minute ECB: continue to normalize monetary policy against...

At present, the pressure on the supply side...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy