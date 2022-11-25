October to be framed for the asset management industry which, according to the usual monthly map of Assogestioni, marks 2,206 billion euros, benefiting from a positive market effect, quantified by the Office
Assogestioni studios up 0.5%.
In detail, net inflows amounted to +967 million euro in the month, mainly supported by the +2.6 billion euro recorded by portfolio management, of which 2.47 billion euro relating to institutional management.
