In August, net inflows for the asset management industry returned slightly negative by € 393 million, for total assets of € 2,282 billion.

Thus the Assogestioni research department according to which the voice on open-end funds is slightly back in negative territory (-328 million euros), even if the resilience of equity funds emerges from the cross-section of the macro-category, which in August collected over 660 million euros, reporting as part of the underwriters is still taking advantage of market declines to increase exposure to the riskiest sector.

After the turn in July, the data on bond products also remained positive (+ € 20 million), while flexible and balanced outflows recorded outflows of € 547 and € 91 million respectively. A plus sign also for closed-end funds at +120 million euros, since it brings the total amount of collective management assets to 1,199 billion euros, equivalent to 52.5% of the total.

Retail portfolio management at the end of August collected 370 million euros, while institutional ones suffered 555 million euros in outflows, for an overall balance sheet on portfolio management equal to -185 million euros. The assets thus amount to 1,084 billion euros, equal to 47.5% of the total.