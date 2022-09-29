Home Business Assogestioni: net inflows in negative territory in August
Business

Assogestioni: net inflows in negative territory in August

by admin

In August, net inflows for the asset management industry returned slightly negative by € 393 million, for total assets of € 2,282 billion.

Thus the Assogestioni research department according to which the voice on open-end funds is slightly back in negative territory (-328 million euros), even if the resilience of equity funds emerges from the cross-section of the macro-category, which in August collected over 660 million euros, reporting as part of the underwriters is still taking advantage of market declines to increase exposure to the riskiest sector.

After the turn in July, the data on bond products also remained positive (+ € 20 million), while flexible and balanced outflows recorded outflows of € 547 and € 91 million respectively. A plus sign also for closed-end funds at +120 million euros, since it brings the total amount of collective management assets to 1,199 billion euros, equivalent to 52.5% of the total.

Retail portfolio management at the end of August collected 370 million euros, while institutional ones suffered 555 million euros in outflows, for an overall balance sheet on portfolio management equal to -185 million euros. The assets thus amount to 1,084 billion euros, equal to 47.5% of the total.

See also  Smacco to Italy: first yes from the EU Commission to the Croatian Prosek

You may also like

National Foreign Exchange Market Self-Regulatory Mechanism Video Conference:...

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra exterior rendering leaked, design...

UniCredit, Orcel on M&A: ‘we have more value...

Bank of England announces purchase of government bonds...

Samsung Galaxy S23+ HD rendering first look: SIM...

UniCredit, Orcel comments on election outcome: confident that...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 09.28.2022

An average price reduction of 84%!The third batch...

Istat: industry turnover in the event on a...

Satispay passes the 1 billion valuation and becomes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy