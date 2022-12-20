Listen to the audio version of the article

They will be Heidrick&Struggles international e Korn Ferry to support the activity of the Managers’ Committee for the selection of Assogestio candidates in the lists representing minorities, in the context of the renewal of the bodies of listed companies. The Governing Council of the association communicates that it has entrusted the role of advisor for the next three-year period 2023-2025 to the two consultancy and head hunting companies, specifying that, in identifying Heidrick & Struggles International and Korn Ferry as advisors, particular account was taken of the experience of the panel of dedicated professionals in the field of corporate governance, both in Italy and internationally .

Heidrick&Struggles, in particular, says she is «honored by the new three-year mandate as advisor», and announces that the intention is to be «active at the intersection between digital and esgon the topics of stewardship and a new paradigm of diversity, generational as well as gender». A commitment that aligns with the role of Assogestioni which, the consultants recall, «over the last 20 years has had an active role in promoting the best corporate governance practices among listed Italian companies, gaining the consent of investors and the market with the selection of high profile”. Among the duties of the advisors of the Management Committee, which are indicated in the Protocol of duties and functions of the Corporate Governance Committee and of the Management Committee available on the Committee’s website, include in particular: the identification and management of the pool of potential candidates through constant research; the selection of the names to be submitted to the evaluation of the Management Committee under the general profile of the curricular experiences; the presentation to the Committee of a list of names meeting the requirements established for each corporate office and for which the causes of incompatibility indicated by the principles do not exist.

The Protocol, in particular, indicates the necessary requirements of professionalism, integrity and independence. Candidates must be chosen among national or international experts in legal, economic, business or technical disciplines, must enjoy a “high and undisputed reputation”, must not carry out activities in actual or potential conflict of interest with the main or ancillary one of the company for which they are candidates, nor belong to, direct or manage professional or commercial structures interested in having significant relationships with the same company. Lastly, the Board identified the two consultancy firms also taking into consideration the potential cases of incompatibility that could arise, in order to ensure that the Management Committee is fully covered in the candidate selection process.