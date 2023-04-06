Listen to the audio version of the article

While the Confcommercio Misery Index today records still high rates of economic hardship among Italian families, with pressures on consumption and reduced access to goods and services, the world of civil society and associations is multiplying solidarity initiatives in the area. Among these, the Advisory Board Assolombarda per il Sociale, chaired by the entrepreneur Gabriella Magnoni Dompé, has promoted a double initiative aimed at children.

The “A double smile for a supportive Easter” project was launched, aimed at concretely supporting the “Comitato Maria Letizia Verga” Association, based in Monza, which has always been involved in the fight against leukemia in children and in achieving more and more care to improve the lives of children affected by this serious pathology. For the occasion, in fact, the Assolombarda Social Advisory Board will purchase hundreds of Easter eggs from the “Maria Letizia Verga Committee” precisely with the aim of supporting the great work of the Association combined with the commitment of parents, volunteers, researchers and health professionals involved in this common cause. But that’s not all: the double social value of the initiative is fulfilled in the decision to allocate the chocolate eggs to four churches and local realities (Bread and Rose Network, a project promoted by the Casa del Volontariato of Monza; Basilica of the Most Holy Savior, Pavia ; San Michele Arcangelo and Santa Rita, Milan Corvetto, Church of S. Alberto Vescovo, Lodi), who take care of many families who experience particular situations of hardship. The gifts will be delivered to the children, to let them experience Easter as they deserve. “The initiative that we have promoted for Easter takes on a double social value, the same that has always distinguished our projects and which I consider the distinctive feature of the Advisory Board’s commitment – declared Gabriella Magnoni Dompé, president of the ‘Assolombarda Social Advisory Board -. On the one hand, we support a local organization that works to restore a smile to children engaged in a great trial; on the other, we offer a gift to those who find it difficult to experience Easter as an occasion for joy, even because of the difficult situation affecting families. Difficulty and suffering cannot leave us indifferent, whether they are linked to health or to a particular condition of discomfort. The Lombard and Ambrosian spirit of our businesses, historically devoted to solidarity, imposes it on us»