Assomarinas, an association that brings together Italian tourist ports, appeals to the Government and the Regions for a new deal dedicated to tourist port companies, which allows them to adapt to the recovery of nautical tourism. The request also comes in view of the forthcoming initiatives of the Confindustria sea economy table.

“Regional coastal planning – says Roberto Perocchio, president of Assomarinas – represents the key element of the future development of the Italian tourist port system, together with the port planning operated by the system authorities that regulate commercial ports, in which new spaces for nautical pleasure can be recovered”.

Prudent programming

The programming, reads the appeal to the institutions of the association, “must however be prudent and take into account the fact that many tourist port companies have gone bankrupt in the last decade and there are still many structures that need to be recovered and relaunched : an operation which, in the face of an excess of supply, does not prove to be easy to carry out».

The number of new nautical registrations on the national market, in fact, is still low, “only 242 in 2021”, while “there were 20,000 boats canceled from national registers during the period of decline in the sector; and if we then refer to the growth in the number of superyachts under construction, it should be remembered that, worldwide, there were only 174 units of this type that entered the international market in 2022, a number from which, moreover, approximately 50 demolitions must be subtracted».

Therefore, explains Perocchio, “the planning of mooring points for large pleasure boats only requires small percentage increases, in relation to units over 24 meters”.