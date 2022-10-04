After the record increase of 59% in electricity bills, things are not going well for gas too and an unprecedented sting is about to hit Italians with analysts predicting an increase in tariffs in the last months of 2022. order of + 70%. This was stated by Assoutenti, who calculates the impact of the new increases on the pockets of families. “If analysts’ forecasts were confirmed with an increase in gas tariffs of + 70% starting from October, for the Italians it would be a maxi-sting of 2,942 euros on an annual basis per family only for spending related to supplies of gas – explains the president Furio Truzzi – This is because such a heavy increase would lead to tariffs to rise in the last quarter of 2022 by + 117% compared to the same quarter of 2021, when the uninterrupted series of energy increases began ” .

“The increases in gas prices would thus add up to those of electricity, whose tariffs rose in the last quarter by 122% on an annual basis, making energy expenditure increasingly unsustainable – continues Truzzi – For this we ask the new government to immediately adopt three measures that appear more urgent than ever to save the budgets of millions of families: the first is to arrange a “divorce” between gas prices and electricity prices, following the path of misalignment; the second is to block the disconnections of energy supplies for the whole of 2023; the third is to align the end of the protected gas market, scheduled for January 2023, with that of electricity, scheduled for January 2024 “.