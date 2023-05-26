Assura will make a big loss in 2022

Economic News

The health insurer Assura closed the 2022 financial year in deep red. Rising healthcare costs, lack of investment returns and high IT costs have left a big hole.

As the health insurance company announced on Friday, the premium volume fell last year by 2.5 percent to CHF 3.7 billion. Most of it, 3.4 billion, went to compulsory health insurance. In total, the group looked after 915,000 customers at the end of the year. That’s 88,000 fewer than the year before.

While premium income fell, benefit expenses increased slightly to CHF 2.7 billion. The benefits in basic insurance alone increased by 3.7 percent. As a result, Assura reports a negative underwriting result of CHF 165 million. The minus has more than doubled compared to 2021.

“As in 2021, Assura drew on its reserves to cover health costs,” Assura boss Ruedi Bodenmann was quoted as saying in the communiqué. At the end of the income statement there was a deficit of CHF 143.6 million. In 2021, the Assura had reported a small profit of 12.4 million.

Less investment return, higher costs

What was missing in 2022, however, were investment returns. In the previous year, these had flushed almost 99 million into the coffers of the health insurance company. In addition, the complete renewal of the core IT system in 2022 cost 37 million francs.

In the communiqué, Assura emphasizes the sharp rise in overall healthcare costs in 2022. The increase could not be offset by the premium volume. The law requires health insurers to calculate their premiums to cover costs.

The Assura therefore demands “emphatically” that this requirement is consistently complied with when the premium is approved by the authorities. (aeg/sda/awp)