There are stories and characters that are stronger than those who think them and those who create them. It only happens to the greatest stories: in literature as in cinema and comics there are those who outlive their authors. In this very particular Olympus, Asterix certainly deserves an exceptional place, a comic born in 1959 from the imagination of René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo: on November 2, 2023, the 40th book of the saga of the toughest roosters of antiquity will be released. This was announced with a press release by Editions Albert René, a publishing house controlled by the Lagardère group which holds the rights to the comic in France, while here it will be released by Panini Comics.

The album title is still kept secret. The designer will always be Didier Conrad, the successor appointed by Albert Uderzo from the 35th album released in 2013. News, however, for the screenwriter: it will be Fabrice Caro, stage name Fabcaro, known for his passion for the absurd, who will take the place, after ten years, of Jean-Yves Ferri, in the writing of the next story dedicated to the deeds of the valiant Gauls in perennial struggle with the Romans. The latest story of the Conrad-Ferri duo appeared in autumn 2021, Asterix and the Griffin, and sold more than 1.6 million copies in France in just the two months between its release and the end of the year. The other event of 2023 for Asterix will be the February 2 release of the film Asterix & Obelix, the middle kingdom directed by director Guillaume Canet. A week after the release of the feature film made with a budget of over 65 million euros, the book of the same name will be released here, with full-page illustrations by Fabrice Tarrin, who also authored the previous illustrated book Asterix and the secret of the magic potion (2019).

Fabrice Caro had with the novel The speech, released by Gallimard in 2018, a great success with audiences and critics. In 2006, again for Gallimard, she had published her debut novel, Figurec. He is also a songwriter and rock musician. Fabcaro is known for his satires on French society. His great success Zai zai zai zai (2015), told with high doses of absurdity the escape of a man who had forgotten the loyalty card of a shop. There will certainly be surprises in the new Asterix album thanks to Fabcaro’s caustic and outspoken humor in the adventures that will involve the village.