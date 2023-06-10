Asti, kills his partner with stabs and then attempts suicide

In the Asti area, a man killed his partner and attempted suicide

He killed his partner and then attempted to commit suicide. Wounded, he was hospitalized and is being held in hospital under arrest. It happened in Incisa Scapaccino, in the Asti area. The man, Paolo Riccone, 50, worked in Rome and returned to the country from time to time.

To trigger the alarm – as reported by ‘La nuova provincia’ – she was the daughter of the victim that he hadn’t heard from his mother for three days and he contacted the carabinieri who arrived on the spot and discovered what had happened.

The prosecutor of the Alessandria prosecutor’s office, competent for the area, was also on the spot.

