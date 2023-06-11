Home » Asti, yet another feminicide: he kills his partner and watches over her for 48 hours
Business

Asti, yet another feminicide: he kills his partner and watches over her for 48 hours

by admin
Asti, yet another feminicide: he kills his partner and watches over her for 48 hours

57-year-old man kills 49-year-old partner, then tries to commit suicide

He killed his partner and then attempted to commit suicide. Wounded, he was hospitalized and is being held in hospital under arrest. It happened at Engraved Scapaccino, in the Asti area. The man, Paolo Riccone, 57, worked in Rome and returned to the country from time to time. The alarm was triggered – according to what was reported by ‘La nuova provincia’ – was the daughter of the victim who had not heard from her mother for three days and contacted the carabinieri who arrived on the spot and discovered what had happened. The prosecutor of the Alessandria prosecutor’s office, competent for the area, was also on the spot.

More details on La Stampa. The man is accused of stabbing his 49-year-old girlfriend Floriana to death, and then watching over her for two days, although he attempted to commit suicide by cutting his veins. “It wasn’t me. I found her dead on my way home », he told the carabinieri who found him in a confused state, lying on the bed, with blood on his clothes.

The press writes: “Whoever broke into that house found a crime scene. Wounds to her back, as if he had attacked her body. The door was locked from the inside. And his version is not convincing at all. There’s that 48-hour blackout, which reinforces the murder hypothesis. In the house there was also a cat, found wandering on the ground floor, and a German shepherd puppy, found by the police locked up in a room, hungry and thirsty”.

See also  Administrative elections, 13 cities to vote. Test challenges for government and leaders

La Stampa also explains that “Paolo and his partner had been living together for some years. He was widowed. His wife, assistant to the Roman Democratic Party, died of cancer a decade ago. He was shocked by it. “He was so wracked with grief that he attempted to commit suicide,” says a friend. “He hasn’t been the same since. That mourning had changed him ». A month ago he had to face another bereavement. His father’s.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Breaking the dimensional barriers of live broadcasting, cici888’s...

Conversion rate of pension funds: Pensions continue to...

Tajani: “Support Tunisia if Africa collapses in the...

Doctors Without Borders: An NGO fights multidrug-resistant tuberculosis

LGBT, do you defend gay and social rights?...

Lujiazui Interview|Qian Wenhui, Chairman of the Agricultural Development...

Inspiration for improving your web conferences

Rome Pride, from politicians looking for gay votes...

Financial Education About Stock Market And Economy :...

Banks, the curtain falls on Credit Suisse: Ubs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy