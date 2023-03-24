ASTM, 2022 revenues exceed 3.3 billion

(Teleborsa) – ASTMthe Italian big name in motorway networks and infrastructure, recorded in 2022 total revenue equal to 3,372.8 million euros, an increase of 33.4% compared to 2021 due to the recovery of motorway transits and the consolidation for the full year of the operating results of the SITAF and EcoRodovias groups. L’Consolidated EBITDA reaches 1,305.2 million euros (+60.5%), while the Net income shows a profit of 39.8 million euros (which compares with the profit of 1.2 million euros recorded in 2021).

“The recovery of traffic along our network and the internationalization process represented the basis of the positive results achieved in 2022 – commented theCEO Umberto Tosoni – The growing investments testify to our commitment to further raise the security levels of our network and to technologically renew the infrastructures to offer our customers a better travel experience. In 2023 we look to the US market with confidence which, through ASTM North America, will have to represent our third reference market”.

L’net financial debt is equal to 5,483.7 million euros, with the change compared to the end of 2022 (+1,278.8 million euros) which reflects both the disbursements for the construction of planned motorway investments and the exclusion from the calculation of net financial debt as at 31 December 2022 of part of the takeover receivables accrued on some expired concessions (in consideration of the signing during the year of the new concession contract relating to these stretches with the project company Concessioni del Tirreno, controlled by the ASTM Group).