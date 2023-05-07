Astm wins a maxi order for the subway in New York

Milano – It’s the turn of an entrepreneur from Tortona, and to be precise at Beniamino Gavio’s ASTM, modernize the stations and manage the lifts of the New York subway to allow access for the disabled to one of the most famous and busiest infrastructures in the USA, which carries 1.69 billion passengers a year.

A 25-year concession, which will be financed with a green bond

The Astm group, which has been active in the United States in the construction sector for years, was in fact awarded for the first time a concession, with a duration of 25 years, for the modernization of 13 underground stations and the maintenance of «34 vertical transport works», which are nothing more than mega elevators.