Aston Martin, Bentley, Mercedes? Only a convertible passes the luxury test

For some, the classic combustion engine is outdated. Seen in this way, this text is dedicated to a car dinosaur: the convertible. Today, cars should offer space, be universally usable and practical – hence the popularity of the SUV. It is even more difficult for the convertible that it is the only type of passenger car that has so far been almost unaffected by the topic of electromobility. It seems as if the manufacturers would question the continued existence of the convertible anyway.

In fact, convertibles are dying out. In the middle and lower price segment, many models have not been reissued in recent years. They are no longer lucrative for mass manufacturers such as Opel, Renault and VW. Instead, they rely on models with high sales figures. Demand is falling because many people today can no longer afford or want a second or third car. Except for those who have more than enough money and see the automobile as a hobby.

And so it happens that there is the greatest variety of offers beyond a purchase price of 100,000 euros. Because the “dinosaur” convertible is still worthwhile for the upper class and luxury suppliers. WELT has therefore tested three very unusual models for a few weeks in everyday summer life. Each of these vehicles is a dream car – with a correspondingly high price. Each reveals that driving a convertible can be a completely unnecessary, but all the more beautiful luxury.

