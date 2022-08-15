Listen to the audio version of the article

The British charm of Aston Martin cars has always had a strong attraction in the automotive sector. The latest example is represented by the DBR22, a fascinating speedster destined to debut on August 19 at Monterey Car Week 2022. The DBR22 is currently a concept albeit a successful one, even if the design is so intriguing that it would be a pity if it turned out to be fine. himself.

Limited production is not entirely excluded

It is no coincidence that Aston Martin accompanied the first images of the car with a declaration of intent that foresees an upcoming, albeit limited series production of the reminiscent speedsper, with the number of units to be produced which will probably depend on how much interest the car is. will show upon debut in Monterey.

Made by the brand’s customization department

The DBR22 is the most recent creation from Aston Martin’s Q division, the antenna that has always been involved in customizing British cars. It was created to celebrate the tenth anniversary that falls this year, but above all to highlight the talent and capabilities of the British brand’s antenna technology.

The design derives from the Le Mans winning DBR1

The DBR22 offers a design strongly influenced by the DBR1, the racing car that allowed Aston Martin to secure the only overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1959, with two legendary athletes at the wheel, namely Roy Salvadori. and Carroll Shelby at the helm that led the brand to victory in the most famous race in the world.

The use of carbon fiber to contain the weight

The design is an evident evolution of the design of today’s Aston Martini, to which are added new solutions such as the design of the grille in which the carbon fiber replaces the traditional metallic solutions. Carbon fiber is also used for the rest of the body panels. This made it possible to limit the overall weight of the car.