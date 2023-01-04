Home Business ASUS ROG releases the first quad-band Wi-Fi 7 octopus game routing: 25Gbps, 30,000 Gigabit Ethernet ports – yqqlm
Business

ASUS ROG releases the first quad-band Wi-Fi 7 octopus game routing: 25Gbps, 30,000 Gigabit Ethernet ports – yqqlm

by admin
ASUS ROG releases the first quad-band Wi-Fi 7 octopus game routing: 25Gbps, 30,000 Gigabit Ethernet ports – yqqlm

ASUS ROG releases the first quad-band Wi-Fi 7 Octopus game routing: 25Gbps, 30 Gigabit Ethernet ports

2023-01-04 07:26:01 Source: Fast Technology Author: Wan Nan Editor: Wan Nan Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

During CES 2023, ASUS ROG released a new generation of Rapture GT-BE98 wireless router, known as theThe world‘s first quad-band Wi-Fi7 gaming router

The so-called quad-band is 2.4GHz+dual 5GHz+6GHz, routing with quad-core 2.6GHz processor, 2GB DDR4 RAM, 256MB flash memory.

ASUS ROG releases the first quad-band Wi-Fi 7 Octopus game routing: 25Gbps, 30 Gigabit Ethernet ports

As a new generation of “Octopus”, GT-BE98 supports all the features of Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be), including 320MHz bandwidth, 4K QAM modulation, Multi-Link Operation, Multi-RU Puncturing, etc.

As a result, the peak speed has increased by 160% compared with the previous generation, reaching 25Gbps.

The interface is also extremely luxurious,1 10 Gigabit WAN/LAN port, 2 10 Gigabit Lan ports, 4 Gigabit LAN ports, 1 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, etc.

The price has not been announced, but ASUS revealed that the new product will be available later this year.

ASUS ROG releases the first quad-band Wi-Fi 7 Octopus game routing: 25Gbps, 30 Gigabit Ethernet ports

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Wan Nan

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

See also  Better than the new one!JD.com iPad 2021 Coupon Receipt Price 2099 Yuan

You may also like

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuated and fell,...

Orders shrank significantly, UK manufacturing PMI fell sharply...

Germany: surprising drop in unemployment in December (-13,000)

Hong Kong stock concept tracking | Pulp prices...

Sales: Unc, increasing discounts compared to 2022. Lower...

Tesla surpasses 1 million deliveries in 2022

Coldiretti: Made in Italy food exports reach a...

Jobs: companies looking for over 500,000 workers in...

good sign!Gold breaks through 1850 in one fell...

The five seismic changes taking place in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy