ASUS ROG releases the first quad-band Wi-Fi 7 Octopus game routing: 25Gbps, 30 Gigabit Ethernet ports

During CES 2023, ASUS ROG released a new generation of Rapture GT-BE98 wireless router, known as theThe world‘s first quad-band Wi-Fi7 gaming router。

The so-called quad-band is 2.4GHz+dual 5GHz+6GHz, routing with quad-core 2.6GHz processor, 2GB DDR4 RAM, 256MB flash memory.

As a new generation of “Octopus”, GT-BE98 supports all the features of Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be), including 320MHz bandwidth, 4K QAM modulation, Multi-Link Operation, Multi-RU Puncturing, etc.

As a result, the peak speed has increased by 160% compared with the previous generation, reaching 25Gbps.

The interface is also extremely luxurious,1 10 Gigabit WAN/LAN port, 2 10 Gigabit Lan ports, 4 Gigabit LAN ports, 1 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, etc.

The price has not been announced, but ASUS revealed that the new product will be available later this year.