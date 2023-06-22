Asylum – Djir-Sarai wants to stop the federal admission program for Afghans

.

Berlin (German news agency) – FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai has asked Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) to completely stop the currently suspended program for Afghan local staff. “I advocate ending the federal admissions program for Afghanistan,” Djir-Sarai told the “Welt” (Friday edition).

How the people were selected is not transparent and cannot be understood by Parliament. “I have a big problem with that. The question of security checks hasn’t been resolved either. Because of its design, the program harbors the dangers of security risks, arbitrariness and corruption.”

Djir-Sarai criticized the fact that the Greens have not yet agreed to the classification of Moldova and Georgia as safe countries of origin. “That would directly reduce irregular migration by 10 percent,” said the FDP politician. “These two countries want to cooperate with us. Only one coalition partner is opposed. I think that’s a big problem.”

The classification as safe countries of origin has recently come under criticism because, for example, homosexuals are not protected from persecution there.

