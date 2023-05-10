Asylum – Dreyer calls on the federal and state governments to reach an agreement at the refugee summit

.

Mainz (German news agency) – The Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) has called on the federal and state governments to agree on the financing of refugee care at the special conference of the Prime Ministers with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). “All levels of government are in demand and bear a great deal of responsibility. We have to solve the problems together and to do this everyone has to ask themselves where they can add and drop off,” said Dreyer of the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

“We all know what happens when the questions about refugee accommodation escalate. Nobody can have an interest in that,” said the SPD politician. Your state and the municipalities would fulfill their responsibility for accommodation, care and integration.

The state has more than doubled its capacity within a year and provides schooling for children and young people. Including the additional state funds made available ad hoc at the beginning of the war, the Rhineland-Palatinate municipalities received special funds amounting to 141.6 million euros in 2022, which corresponds to more than 70 percent of the funds provided by the federal government. “For our municipalities and also for us states, planning security in the financing of refugee admissions is of particular importance. It would therefore be an important step on the part of the federal government to finance refugee admissions in a ‘breathing system’ that reacts immediately to changes in refugee movements local actors to concentrate on their core tasks, accommodation, care and integration,” said Dreyer.

