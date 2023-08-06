Asylum – Faeser defends plans to tighten deportation rules

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) has defended her plans to tighten the deportation rules and called on the federal states to cooperate. “With the discussion draft for a law to improve repatriation that I have now presented, we can better control and, in particular, better enforce the deportation of criminals and those who are dangerous,” said Faeser of the “Bild am Sonntag”.

Now the “practitioners in the federal states and municipalities have to get involved in the discussion and discuss what is sensible, useful and, above all, realistically feasible and implementable”. With the stricter rules, Faeser wants to “order, control and significantly reduce irregular migration”. “This also means that those who don’t have the right to stay here leave our country.”

