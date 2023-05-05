Asylum – Faeser pushes for stricter EU asylum policy

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) is urging that European migration policy should be geared more towards limiting the number of refugees than in the past and that the common European asylum system be reformed accordingly. “We will ensure reliable identification, registration and screening of people at the EU’s external borders,” Faeser told the “Handelsblatt” (Friday edition).

The fact that the EU states had already agreed on the “screening regulation” required for this was “an important breakthrough”. “Now we are negotiating procedures at the EU’s external borders in order to decide within a short period of time on the protection of people with little prospect of asylum in the EU,” Faeser continued. “Then rejected asylum seekers can be quickly returned from the EU’s external borders.” The SPD politician also believes that increased border controls are “necessary” because the protection of the EU’s external borders is “not yet working adequately”. “That’s also why I’m conducting the negotiations on the common European asylum system with so much vigour,” she said. Faeser did not comment specifically on the meeting of the federal and state governments planned for next Wednesday in the Chancellery, which will primarily deal with the financing of refugee costs. She admitted, however, that the current refugee situation demands “a lot” from the communities. “The federal, state and local governments are acting in close coordination,” assured the minister. “We shoulder this great humanitarian effort together.” According to Faeser, the municipalities should be relieved above all by controlling and organizing migration “much more strongly” than was the case in the past.

