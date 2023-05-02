Asylum – Geywitz wants to continue to facilitate the construction of refugee accommodation

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The federal government wants to make it easier for municipalities to build refugee accommodation in the future. “We have changed the building code in order to build refugee accommodation without much planning effort. We will extend these regulations again to give the municipalities planning security,” said Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Wednesday editions).

With a view to the demands of the municipalities for an increase in support, the Federal Minister said: “We have always invested a great deal in social infrastructure through urban development funding to realize.”

