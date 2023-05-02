Home » Asylum – Geywitz wants to continue to facilitate the construction of refugee accommodation
Business

Asylum – Geywitz wants to continue to facilitate the construction of refugee accommodation

by admin
Asylum – Geywitz wants to continue to facilitate the construction of refugee accommodation

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The federal government wants to make it easier for municipalities to build refugee accommodation in the future. “We have changed the building code in order to build refugee accommodation without much planning effort. We will extend these regulations again to give the municipalities planning security,” said Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Wednesday editions).

With a view to the demands of the municipalities for an increase in support, the Federal Minister said: “We have always invested a great deal in social infrastructure through urban development funding to realize.”

HOME PAGE

See also  'Welcome to the motherland': Russia welcomes referendum zone and starts training reservists, while Ukraine demands more weapons | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Fixed-term contracts, pros and cons of the new...

Does the heat pump only work with underfloor...

Rovelli case, torpedo at Crosetto: “The problem of...

Health – Pharmacists Association for National Antibiotic Reserve

JPMorgan saves First Republic Bank: but the crisis...

ADAC: 1.2 million new members – the automobile...

Klaus Davi: “Meloni’s video on work? Alone woman...

Mondo TV: agreement with Yamato srl for the...

Beer cartel: Carlsberg has to pay a fine...

Price war, Tesla raises them again while Ford...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy