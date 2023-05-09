Home » Asylum – Greens open to classifying other countries of origin as safe
Business

Asylum – Greens open to classifying other countries of origin as safe

by admin
Asylum – Greens open to classifying other countries of origin as safe

Refugees at a reception centerdts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Before the refugee summit with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Green Party leader Omid Nouripour indicated his willingness to discuss the classification of Moldova and Georgia as safe countries of origin. Nouripour told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (Wednesday edition) that he considered the concept questionable.

However, he added: “Countries that have, for example, EU candidate status and are making progress in the rule of law will certainly have to be treated differently than torture states. In the case of Georgia and Moldova, this is certainly debatable.” The Greens leader also referred to the importance of EU external border protection for freedom of movement in the EU. “The protection of the external borders is right and necessary for a number of reasons, solely to combat crime, but it must be based on the law.” One should not block the way of those seeking protection.

“The individual right to asylum must not be undermined and unlawful pushbacks must not be legalized,” Nouripour said. “And of course it is important to continue to enable sea rescue to save people from drowning.” With a view to the refugee summit this Wednesday in the Chancellery and the dispute between the federal and state governments, Nouripour called for more financial support for the municipalities. “It will take money to cut the knot,” said the Green politician.

“People don’t want the federal and state governments to point fingers at each other, they want the problems to be solved.”

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Sports credit, Abodi places the boyar near the...

Civitanavi: operating revenues +29% in Q1

Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX...

Tesla: Electric car manufacturer builds its own refinery...

Rally Targa Florio: Citroen with Crugnola-Ometto score the...

Brembo, maxi-development plan worth 500 million in China,...

The total investment of on-site contracted projects exceeds...

Changing jobs: How applicants benefit from the new...

Economics of longevity: over 14 million Italians to...

Deutsche Bahn: EVG calls further warning strike “unavoidable”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy