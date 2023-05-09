Asylum – Greens open to classifying other countries of origin as safe

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Before the refugee summit with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Green Party leader Omid Nouripour indicated his willingness to discuss the classification of Moldova and Georgia as safe countries of origin. Nouripour told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (Wednesday edition) that he considered the concept questionable.

However, he added: “Countries that have, for example, EU candidate status and are making progress in the rule of law will certainly have to be treated differently than torture states. In the case of Georgia and Moldova, this is certainly debatable.” The Greens leader also referred to the importance of EU external border protection for freedom of movement in the EU. “The protection of the external borders is right and necessary for a number of reasons, solely to combat crime, but it must be based on the law.” One should not block the way of those seeking protection.

“The individual right to asylum must not be undermined and unlawful pushbacks must not be legalized,” Nouripour said. “And of course it is important to continue to enable sea rescue to save people from drowning.” With a view to the refugee summit this Wednesday in the Chancellery and the dispute between the federal and state governments, Nouripour called for more financial support for the municipalities. “It will take money to cut the knot,” said the Green politician.

“People don’t want the federal and state governments to point fingers at each other, they want the problems to be solved.”

