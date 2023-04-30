Asylum – Union for EU internal border controls as “Ultima Ratio”

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The parliamentary manager of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Thorsten Frei, speaks out in the debate about a reform of the EU asylum system for internal border controls as a last resort. What is currently being experienced is that there is no progress with greater harmonization of asylum and migration law in Europe, he said on the ARD program “Report from Berlin”.

And that’s why it could well be “that internal border controls are a last resort”. Only when Europe’s external borders are protected could internal border controls be abolished again. In addition, Frei defended a position paper by the Union on asylum and refugee policy and called for the harmonization of social standards. “For example, by relying more on benefits in kind, you could reduce these incentives and ensure that we have comparable situations in Europe,” says Frei.

HOME PAGE