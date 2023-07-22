Asylum – Union wants to reduce illegal border crossings to “close to zero”.

Buoys in the sea (archive)dts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Union parliamentary group manager Thorsten Frei (CDU) has defended his initiative to replace the basic right to asylum with a quota solution. The rejection of “illegal migrants” is central, Frei told the “Welt”.

“Anyone who is rescued in international waters has no legal right to come to Europe, even if, conversely, there is no possibility of applying for asylum here – which would no longer be possible under the quota solution.” “Effective external border protection” is a prerequisite for the success of a quota solution instead of the applicable individual right to asylum. According to the CDU politician, this means: “It must be possible to reject illegal migrants on Europe’s coasts,” says Frei. “To put it plainly: if boats are apprehended in international waters in the Mediterranean, the people on them will of course be rescued. But the journey then does not lead to a European shore, but back to where they came from.” When asked whether he was in favor of legalizing so-called pushbacks, he said: “If someone is apprehended without protection in international waters,” the voyage does not have to lead to a European port. “Emotionally charged, unclear legal terms such as pushbacks” are not very helpful for a factual debate. Frei rejected “mere repair measures” to the asylum system. Instead, it is necessary “to put the system upside down.” On the question of the extent to which his initiative contradicts current European regulations on the non-refoulement requirement, he said: He was convinced that a political agreement could be found among the 27 EU member states “with which the quota concept could be enforced in accordance with international law requirements on refoulement,” said Frei. “The current legal situation, which allows asylum applications after entry, combined with the European interpretation of the non-refoulement principle, represents an unrestricted right to enter Europe. And you can’t derive something like that from either the Human Rights Convention or the Refugee Convention.” “The non-refoulement principle is not an individual right to asylum, but only means that one must not be sent back to places where there is a risk of torture and persecution,” emphasized the Union faction manager. “This is not the case with any direct European neighbor.” Frei said that if his concept were to be implemented, he expected the number of illegal border crossings to be “close to zero”. The fact that people are currently trying to cross fixed land borders despite the dangers is because “current case law suggests that they can stay as soon as they make it to Europe. This promise will no longer exist with this model.”

