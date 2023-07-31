At 35 she became a partner at McKinsey – that’s how she made it

Knows how a career works: Nadine Methner. Lisa Kempke/Business Insider

As Head of Business Banking, Nadine Methner manages the high-growth lending business with small and medium-sized companies at ING. Before that, she worked in consulting for over ten years, most recently as a partner at McKinsey.

In an interview with Business Insider, she explains what mindset a successful career needs – and how to still maintain the work-life balance.

This article is part of the series “The High Performers”. All texts of the series can be found here.

Eiswerk – that’s the name of the Berlin office area in which the business banking division of the direct bank ING is located. Instead of cool banking flair, boss Nadine Methner welcomes us in a cozy attic loft that looks more like an established fintech than like Germany’s largest direct bank. The glass fronts open up a view of the Spree, in the backyard office tower meets factory building, with velvety grass swaying in between.

Before moving to ING Germany, Methner had a steep career in consulting: she worked for Accenture for almost six years and then went to McKinsey, where she was made a partner in 2016 at the age of 35. Focus: Digital Business Building in Banking. However, after ten years at McKinsey, she needed a new job, she told Business Insider.

