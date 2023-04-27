At 4 percent, real wages are falling more than ever – trend reversal in sight

External content not available

Real wages and salaries had already been falling for two years during the Corona crisis. In 2020, widespread short-time work led to a negative wage trend. Then, in 2021 and 2022, rapid consumer price inflation was the main reason behind the decline in real incomes.

In response to falling real wages, unions have called for large wage increases this year. In some cases, they have already pushed through substantial increases, as was the case recently in the public sector. Negotiations are still ongoing in some sectors and large companies such as the railways.

Economists expect a turnaround in real wages later this year. Incomes will rise significantly as a result of the wage agreements. Inflation is expected to ease slowly but steadily. For 2023 as a whole, the Ifo Institute still expects real wages to fall – then for the fourth year in a row. By the middle of the year at the latest, rising real wages will support the economy again, says Ifo economics chief Timo Wollmershäuser. The curves of inflation and wage growth are thus moving towards one another again. In the course of the year, wage increases should then exceed price increases.

However, high wage and salary increases harbor the risk that they will lead to new price increases and thus slow down or limit the fall in inflation. Economists then speak of second-round effects. The Bundesbank, for example, warns of this.

The current phase of real wage losses is also the longest in Germany to date. The pace of losses increased significantly in 2022, then moderated slightly. In the first quarter of 2022, real wages were 0.7 percent below the previous year and in the third quarter they were already 4.6 percent and in the fourth quarter of 2022 finally 3.7 percent.

The revision of the figures for real wages is due to a change in the calculation of earnings by the Federal Statistical Office. Information on how real wages are calculated can be found here.

The revision of the figures for real wages is due to a change in the calculation of earnings by the Federal Statistical Office.

