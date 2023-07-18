At Cybertruck premiere: Tesla workers show bizarre hand signals

Tesla employees in front of the new Cybertruck. Twitter

Workers show a hand signal in a photo with the first cybertruck that Tesla built at its Austin, US, facility.

The photo shows several workers forming a square shape with their thumbs and forefingers.

Tesla’s first Cybertruck rolled off the assembly line in Austin after two-year delays.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

Tesla workers appear to have created a hand signal in honor of the electric car maker’s cybertruck. A photo from the Tesla gigafactory in Austin, Texas, shows several workers using their index fingers and thumbs to form the top of a triangle – similar to the cybertruck’s square roof.

Dozens of Tesla workers made the hand signal in a photo posted to the company’s Twitter account. Twitter

Tesla announced on Twitter on Saturday that the company has manufactured its first Cybertruck at the Texas factory, and Elon Musk congratulated the team on social media. Musk pitched the concept for the electric pickup about four years ago, and the project has been repeatedly delayed for the past two years.

Last month, Tesla design chief Franz von Holzhausen gave enthusiasts a first look at a prototype of the vehicle, including its vault, sleek door handles and rear-wheel steering.

Der Tesla-Cybertruck.

Tesla

Business Insider’s Nora Naughton previously reported that the Cybertruck could be “the Hummer of the 2020s” and could redefine what a pickup truck looks like. Last year, EV blog Electrek reported that Tesla had over 1.5 million pre-orders for the Cybertruck. A $100 deposit is required for pre-orders.

