The X Edition of theEGM Investor Day, the roadshow dedicated to the meeting between companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan and institutional investors, organized by IR Top Consulting – financial boutique specializing in Capital Markets and Advisory for listing, as well as IPO Partner of Borsa Italiana. In opening the institutional intervention of Anna Lambiase, managing director of IR Top Consultingwhich highlighted the historical trend of the EGM market from 2009 to today and a focus on the performance of the 13 participating companies.

Anna LambiaseCEO of IR Top Consulting commented: “The X Edition of the EGM Investor Day represents an important milestone, which sees us constantly engaged alongside SMEs in the development of the capital market. The event is confirmed as an opportunity for companies with high growth potential to initiate discussions with investors and the reference media community, allowing discussion on strategic finance and ESG issues, as well as analyzing strategies and outlooks”.

The EGM market, which in the two-year period 2021-2022 also recorded 168 acquisitions made by 84 companies, once again represents the main channel for raising capital for the growth of SMEs: from 2009 to date it has welcomed 277 companies (including transfers on MTA , tender offer and delisting) with IPO funding of over 5.7 billion euro. In particular, the overall parterre of the companies participating in the EGM Over the course of 2022, Investor Day recorded an average growth in revenues of 55% and an average EBITDA margin of 22.8%. “We hope that the number of companies listed on the stock market will continue to grow in 2023 also thanks to the tax credit on IPO costs”, concluded Lambiase.

The event, held at the Grand Hotel de Milan, was attended by over 50 investors including Banks, Family Offices, Private Bankers, Investment Funds and Asset Managers. During the conference, the companies had the opportunity to illustrate the results achieved in 2022, the development projects and future growth strategies to the financial community, the media and investors. They intervened Andrew de Micheli – president and CEO of CASTA DIVA GROUP; Nazzareno GorniCEO of GROWENS; Simone Ranucci Brandimarte – president Of DIGITOUCH; Guglielmo Marchetti – president of NOTORIOUS PICTURES; Alessio Bellin – CEO of GIVES; Happy Saladini – CEO Of BETTER THIS; Massimo Pintabona – CEO of NVP; Maurice Bertocco – president and CEO Of ILPRA; Marco Malagutti – CEO of GM LEATHER; Joseph Catella – CFO of OUTPUT; Fabius of the Council – President and CEO Of PHARMACOSM; David Sommariva – president Of REDELFI; Luigi Food – president and CEO Of ROCKET SHARING COMPANY.