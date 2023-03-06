procolombia

The delegation from Colombia is at the International Tourism Exchange ITB under the patronage of the Colombian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism. It is supported by ProColombia and consists of 22 companies, providers of sustainable tourism and institutions promoting travel in the regions.

On March 7th, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism will present its Tourism Label “Colombia: Destinations of Peace” (Colombia: Destinos de Paz), which will highlight the work of stakeholders committed to peace and inclusive local and regional Promote economic structures and their integration into the tourism sector. Yadir Salazar Mejía, the Colombian Ambassador to Germany, will also be present at this event.

Colombian Deputy Minister of Tourism Arturo Bravo said: “This fair is a wonderful opportunity not only to showcase the wonders of Colombia and its beauty, but also to introduce the ‘Colombia: Destinations of Peace’ seal on a global scale. The seal is calling unity and collective, intense, continuous, never-ending work to build a lasting peace, while respecting the heritage of the regions and their commitment to life.”

Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, added: “Our goal at this ITB is to promote the internationalization of our country’s regions and MSMEs that offer unique and transformative experiences and also contribute to building peace in the regions. Sustainability is our priority, because we are committed to ensuring that Colombia protects and preserves its and therefore our wealth.”

The structure of the exhibition stand is inspired by the mythical Lost City (Ciudad Perdida), the most important urban center of the ancient Tayrona civilization that emerged around 700 AD. Visitors to the Colombian exhibition stand will not only discover the richness of this former high culture, but also the six current tourist regions of the country: Amazonia-Orinoquia, Western Andes, Eastern Andes, Colombian Caribbean, Colombian Massif and Pacific Coast. The Artesanías de Colombia (Colombian Handicrafts) initiative also presents cultural tourism routes and a room is dedicated to the wide range of tourism offered to Colombia’s LGBTQ community. Traditional food and drink tastings are also on the cultural agenda.

