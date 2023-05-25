“At least two more interest rate hikes”

“I think we will still need more rate hikes in June and July, it seems unlikely to me that the new incoming data will change drastically in the meantime. I am convinced that our analysis will indicate the need for at least two more 25 basis point hikes. But I’m totally open about what happens after the summer. It’s too early to tell.” She said it Glass Knotpresident of the Bank of the Netherlands and member of the Governing Council of the ECB, in an interview with a number of European newspapers, including the Corriere della Sera.

When asked how high rates will stay, he replied that “le market expectations of rate cuts are overly optimistic“, as underlying inflation is more persistent than the ECB expected. “I think when we hit peak rates, we need to stay there for a pretty significant amount of time,” she added.

As for the performance of the economy, Knot believes that the Eurozone will have “low growth in 2023 and possibly even in 2024” and stressed that underlying inflation is today “our main concern and is still showing no signs of abating, especially in services”.

“The peak of headline inflation is clearly past, but for underlying inflation we are not sure that we have reached it yet – he explained – As monetary policy makers, we need to be sure that there is a significant decline in underlying inflation“. (Ticker)