Luigi Cantamessa, director of the FS Italiane Foundation observes: «These carriages have made the history of railway technology and also the customs of the Italians and the State Railways. Never before has local railway tourism, cultured, slow and able to show the most beautiful part of our territories, become topical again in this period. The demand is there, the requests are constantly growing and the Ministries of Culture and Tourism are supporting the FS Foundation in this great challenge».

Who is Ma Group Ferroviaria

But let’s go back to Ma Group. The hallmark of the company is the maintenance craftsmanship transformed into industrial activity. With respectable numbers. The company ended 2022 with revenues of approx 28 million eurosconstantly growing compared to the 23 million in 2021 and above all compared to the 13 million in 2020. The increase in turnover was followed hand in hand by that of employment: from about 200 employees in 2020 we moved on to current 410. But soon there will be other hires.

Gianpaolo Pranzetti, general manager of Ma Group says: «By the middle of the year we expect to employ about 150 people, we have other projects that will materialize shortly and more workforce will be needed. In addition to the workshops in Tuscany, manpower will also be needed in the Brindisi workshops where, at the moment, we are working on the carriages of the Treno della Dolce Vita (another FS project for railway tourism, ndr)». Ma Group’s order book is approx 140 million euros for the next three years.

L’Orient Express

Then Pranzetti focuses onOrient Express: «For some years now, after carrying out only maintenance work, we have also begun to carry out various modernizations and technological modifications for this train to make the journey more comfortable, managing not to have an aesthetic impact on the original design of the train. Among the most important achievements, there is the installation of air conditioning throughout the train, with remarkable results that are invisible to the traveller’s eyes. This was precisely the most difficult challenge – explains the general manager -: to add elements of extreme comfort, luxury and technology to carriages built 100 years ago, without changing their appearance, preserving all the smallest details, just like in the 1920s» .

A market, that of luxury travel on the rails, which today sees an ever increasing demand. And among the positive effects, this market has also given a boost to the development and employment of the national railway industry.