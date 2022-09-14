Home Business At present, the game between supply and interest rate hikes continues to be under pressure on the Shanghai copper disk.
Business

At present, the game between supply and interest rate hikes continues to be under pressure on the Shanghai copper disk.

by admin
At present, the game between supply and interest rate hikes continues to be under pressure on the Shanghai copper disk.

Source: Southwest Futures Author: Southwest Futures

The text of the research report

1. Fundamentals:The supply has begun to ease, the scrap copper policy has been liberalized, and the currency has begun to tighten. According to the website of the National Bureau of Statistics, in August, the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was 49.4%, an increase of 0.4 percentage points from the previous month, and was at a critical level. Below the point, the level of manufacturing prosperity has declined; bearish.

2. Basis:Spot 63785, basis 595, premium futures; too much.

3. Inventory:On September 13, copper stocks decreased by 1,775 tons to 103,650 tons, and copper stocks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange decreased by 1,106 tons to 36,371 tons compared with last week;

4. Disk:The closing price closed at the 20 moving average line, and the 20 moving average line was running upward; it was too much.

5. Main positions:The main net positions are empty, and the air is reduced;

6. Expectation:At present, there is a game between supply and interest rate hikes. The news from Russia and Ukraine continues. The Federal Reserve has accelerated interest rate hikes and entered the September rate hike cycle. Short-term copper prices may be under pressure.Shanghai Copper2210: 63500 empty hold, stop loss 64000, target 62000.

profitable:

1. The stock exchange’s explicit inventory remains low, and the bonded area inventory is at the same level in the same period. Low inventory leads to high premiums to support copper prices.

See also  When the rainstorm hits, when will the car be abandoned and escaped? If the car is flooded, will the insurance company pay? Can an electric car be used as a boat on rainy days?Interpretation by professionals is coming | Daily Economic News

2. Geopolitical disturbances in Russia and Ukraine.

Bad:

1. Processing fees have stabilized, and copper concentrate production has recovered.

2. High inflation may accelerate inflation The Fed releases a plan to shrink its balance sheet.

3. The global economy is not optimistic, and high copper prices will suppress downstream consumption.

logic:rate hike recession.

risk:natural disaster.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed


Sina Statement: This news is reproduced from Sina’s cooperative media. Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, and does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

You may also like

International oil prices remain stable, and the prospect...

Google, the EU Court confirms the fine for...

Market reform and tax on extra-profits: the EU...

Netizens live broadcast 200,000 people who activated the...

The stock exchanges today, 14 September. Weak lists...

Negative start for the stock exchanges of the...

Langer Futures Spot Afternoon: Futures fluctuated at a...

Piazza Affari holds despite yesterday’s thud on Wall...

Langer Futures Spot Afternoon: Futures fluctuated at a...

EssilorLuxottica and Armani renew the partnership for another...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy