At Spazio Minimo, the ‘Fossili’ exhibition by Alberto Maria Prina: a project to counter the abandonment of villages

The art to tell the history and culture of ancient villages and thus counteract their depopulation. Thus was born the idea of “Minimum Space”a place dedicated to design exhibitions and art exhibitionswhich will animate the locality of Lusignana this august. A path, created by Loredana Sartiwhich will be inaugurated with the exhibition ‘Fossils, various papers, paintings on prepared book’ by Alberto Maria Prina: an artistic project based on the enhancement of the book, its symbolism and its sacredness, open to the public every day from 7 to 27 Augustfrom 16.00 to 18.00.

The flood that hit Emilia Romagna, the fires in Southern Italy and in general the increase in extreme weather events recorded in our country have shown the fragility of the peninsula in the face of the challenges posed by climate change. Furthermore, these natural phenomena contribute to the depopulation of small villages, already marked by abandonment due to lack of infrastructure or the working and economic needs of the population. The artistic path created by Loredana Sarti starts from the awareness of the importance of keeping villages alive, avoiding the loss of values ​​and roots.

With the “Spazio Minimo” project, Loredana Sarti has made twenty square meters available to the community and visitors, to be used for art exhibitions that are linked to the activity of the territory and which represent it, providing a virtuous example of how to make the most beautiful and attractive villages. The exhibitions are held in Lusignana, a historic hamlet in the municipality of Filattierawhich is located on the slopes of theTuscan-Emilian Apennines, in the Apennine chain of Orsaro, the last town in Tuscany before entering Emilia-Romagna. The origins of the village are ancient: on Monte Castello there are signs of settlements between the mid-sixth and seventh centuries; of Posponte, the oldest of the two hamlets that make up the town with Vignolo, there are traces dating back to the 1400s.

“I always hated throwing books away. By culture and tradition they represent knowledge and their symbolic value does not seem too diminished by the fact that much of what is published is banal and sometimes unpleasant”, writes Alberto Maria Prina to illustrate ‘Fossils’. “The image of the priest who raises the holy book, be it the Bible or the Koran, to the vision of the faithful remains very strong in me even more than as a symbol, as a spectacular affirmation of a reality: knowledge joined to the transcendent in a representation that unites in itself, in a single moment, the reason, mystery and the sacred – continues the artist and designer, who has ranged from informal painting to design and architecture since the 1970s, up to reflections on writing, symbols and stories – The sacredness of the book descends from the exhibition of tomes religious, indeed it falls until it disappears in the pages poorest in content and material; nevertheless, even in the ugliest book I continue to feel its symbolic value and this stops me from sending it to a macero that tastes like a tomb, physical and mental annihilation together”.

Further interpretative codes come from the art critic Federica Morandi: “The pictorial works are scenes for stories, full of alchemical symbols recovered from the past, assembled in timeless architectures, from which one perceives the sound of silence and that typical ineluctability of dreams, in a suspension of time and space, where the external world is perceived with amazement and estrangement”.

The event will be held at Spazio Minimo in Lusignana, locality Vignolo n. 54. Visits will be by reservation, by calling no. 0187 455360 or by sending requests to info@loredanasarti.com.

