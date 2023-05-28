At the age of 37 I no longer have a chance to buy a house

Before the market crash and financial crisis, it was easier to buy a property. picture alliance / dpa-tmn | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Many people our author’s age bought a house in the early 2000s. “I missed that opportunity before the market crashed,” he says. Before the pandemic, Chris Boutté thought he could buy a house with his girlfriend. That’s unlikely now. However, he is not disappointed that he is still a tenant. “I’m happy with the life I lead now.” Here he wrote his story.

Part of the American Dream is buying a house. From a young age I was told it could be done. Today I’m 37 years old with a great career, a wonderful girlfriend and a son, but living here in Las Vegas I don’t think we’ll ever be able to buy a home and make that dream come true .

However, considering my own lifestyle and financial choices, I’m happy to continue renting.

I missed the real estate boom of the 2000s

I grew up lower middle class and was always jealous of my friends who lived in nice houses. My parents never made much money and both had bad credit, so I grew up in apartments. I was the first in my family to graduate from high school and go straight to college. I hoped that I would be the first to be successful enough to also buy a house.

After dropping out of college after one semester, my drug and alcohol addiction worsened. I missed the housing market boom of the early 2000s. I became sober and clean at the age of 27. At this point, many of my peers had either bought a home or were in the position to buy a home. I had to catch up.

Before the real estate market crashed, many of my friends got incredible real estate deals. The mortgage was often lower than my rent. I figured that after I got sober I could buy a house if I worked hard enough. People from all over the country moved to Las Vegas because we had such a great housing market, but that has completely changed.

We had a plan to buy a house

Just before the pandemic, my girlfriend and I were in a pretty good position to buy a house. Within a few months, without anything changing for us, it was no longer possible to buy a house. It was even becoming an unreachable distance.

Since getting clean, I’ve worked hard to improve my credit score. Today I can proudly say that I succeeded. My girlfriend has always had great credit, so the next challenge was to save up for a down payment.

Unfortunately, my grandfather passed away at the end of 2020, but he has invested most of his life and was able to leave me an inheritance. After inheriting the money, I wanted to be as responsible as he was. I read a lot of personal finance books and put most of the money in the stock market and some in a high yield savings account.

read too Top earners in Germany: With which professions you can get the highest salary



Should we find the right house, we’ll sell some shares and withdraw money from our savings for the down payment.

Our savings are not sufficient for a deposit

At the time of writing this article, our savings and investments look like this:

My investments: 19.193 Dollar (18.000 Euro)

19.193 Dollar (18.000 Euro) My savings: 2699 Dollar (2500 Euro)

2699 Dollar (2500 Euro) Investments of my girlfriend: 7.185 Dollar (6700 Euro)

7.185 Dollar (6700 Euro) My girlfriend’s savings: 10.216 Dollar (9500 Euro)

Combined, our total savings and investments are nearly $40,000. That’s more money than I’ve ever had. You’d think that would be enough to get us on the home buying journey. However, it would be financially irresponsible of us to take this step.

The ideal down payment for a home is 20 percent. Some loans allow a smaller down payment. This increases the monthly mortgage payments and possibly the interest rate as well.

Die National Association of Realtors reports that repeat buyers pay an average of 17 percent down. This is most likely due to the benefits of a larger deposit. We have to take that into account.

According to the real estate portal Zillow the median price for a home in Las Vegas is currently nearly $800,000. A 20 percent down payment on a home at this price is almost double what we saved. Let’s say we put down 10 percent instead. That would be the total of our investments and savings. We would have nothing left for an emergency fund or our retirement accounts.

We’re glad we’re sticking with a rental

Savings and investments are not the only things we should consider. We also have to think about the closing costs, any necessary repairs and the furnishing of the apartment. If you are going from renting to buying, you will also have to pay all ongoing maintenance costs, property taxes and other fees. Our additional costs are also included in the rent, so we have to pay for them as well.

If we took a step back and looked at all of these extra costs on top of the mortgage payment, we would be living on the brink of subsistence, and all our years of being financially responsible would be over.

We currently live in a pretty nice apartment. Our landlord is fantastic. We live in a great part of town and only pay $1300, which is under that Average located in Las Vegas. I can’t complain about where I live – although our apartment is small, we don’t live extravagantly either.

While we’d love to fulfill the American dream of home-buying, we’ve discussed it a lot and come to terms with the fact that we’ll probably be renting for life. We look around and see people buying houses and putting themselves in a bad financial position just to impress other people. As realists who want to minimize their money worries, we will get along well in our three-room apartment for the foreseeable future.

This article was translated from English by Amin Al Magrebi. You can find the original here.