At the age of 91 – ex-CS President Rainer E. Gut is dead – News

Rainer E. Gut, the long-time president of the defunct Credit Suisse, is dead. UBS, which took over CS, confirmed a report from the “Neue Zürcher Zeitung” (NZZ) to the Keystone-SDA news agency. According to NZZ, Gut died last Wednesday. He was 91 years old.

UBS expresses its deep condolences to the family of Rainer E. Gut, the bank said in a written statement. Gut has had a decisive influence on Swiss economic history.

Gut was born in 1932 as the son of the director of the Zuger Kantonalbank. He chose the same industry as his father and started his professional career in the New York financial world. In 1973 he became a member of the management board of the Swiss Credit Union SKA, and from 1982 he was chairman of the board of directors.

Legend: The former business leader Rainer E. Gut died at the age of 91. KEYSTONE/Christophe Ruckstuhl

Gut rebuilt the credit institution into a global banking group called the “Credit Suisse Group”. He integrated, among others, the US investment bank First Boston, Bank Leu and Winterthur Insurance. At the same time, thousands of jobs fell victim to the rationalization measures.

From CS to Nestlé

In 2000, Gut resigned as chairman of the CS board of directors, but remained honorary chairman until 2023. Gut held mandates from other international companies, such as Swiss Re, Swissair and Nestlé. He presided over the food company from 2000 to 2005. Gut was one of the most influential men in the Swiss economy. He often pulled the strings in the background, which also earned him accusations of being a tangle.

Assessment by SRF editor Marcel Sigrist

Open box Close box

In the 1980s and 1990s, Rainer E. Gut embodied Zurich’s influential economic liberalism, the establishment at the time, more than anyone else. He was considered one of the most important and powerful economic leaders and played a key role in shaping the Swiss financial and banking center as long-time Chairman of the Board of Directors of the former Schweizerische Kreditanstalt SKA and later Credit Suisse Group.

Through his early professional years in New York, he internalized the American broker-dealer culture of investment banking and later brought it to Switzerland with CS’s investment in the investment bank First Boston. But he also promoted the expansion of his bank in the Swiss home market: in 1995, CS took over Bank Leu, then the fifth-largest bank in the country. Three years later, the Schweizerische Volksbank, the fourth largest institution, followed, which had run into difficulties during the real estate crisis at the time.

Rainer E. Gut oriented the CS internationally during his time at the helm. However, it is doubtful whether his strategy was ultimately the beginning of the end for the major Swiss bank.

Criticism became particularly loud after the Swissair grounding in 2001, in which some of his loyalists from Credit Suisse and the Zurich Freisinn were involved. But Gut pulled the strings here again when it came to financing a new airline.

The economy also relied on him at the end of the 1990s, when the dispute over dormant assets from the Second World War escalated. He is said to have played a key role in the $1.25 billion settlement with Jewish class plaintiffs.